International design course to be launched in Budapest

BBJ

The Institute of Advanced Design Studies (IADS) is set to launch a new program in "Advanced Design Studies for Sustainability" in Budapest, starting in September 2020, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Karina Vissonova

The official language of the one-year course will be English, and it will act as an expansion of postgraduate studies, offering complex knowledge with internationally renown experts coming from a variety of areas. The course is set to consist of theme-based modules, with each module completed with a group project.

IADS plans to launch the first course in 2020 with 25 participants, awaiting applications not only from the world of design and art, but other fields such as architecture, urban planning, engineering, ecology, and product development.

The founders of IADS, design philosopher and researcher Karina Vissonova and investor Róbert Héjja believe beginning the integration of knowledge from different areas of science in time is the key question of the future.

"We want to train the new generation of designers to become thinkers who shape the world intertwining with society, science, and technology," says Karina Vissonova. "The constant change, the erosion of environment, and the process of digitalization cause the societal function of creativity to become more valuable. Weʼre convinced that the way of thinking we represent will become a standard in all segments of education in the upcoming five to ten years."

The Instituteʼs programs have an "emphasis on exploring new ways to assess the total impact and potential outcomes of design manifestations," according to the official IADS website.