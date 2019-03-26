Iggy Pop to play Budapest

American legend Iggy Pop has announced his return to Budapest to give a concert at Budapest Park on July 24, news portal index.hu reported.

Photo: Fabio Diena / Shutterstock.com

The 71 year old’s last Budapest concert was seven years ago, when he performed at the 2012 Sziget festival. Often referred as the “Godfather of Punk”, the performer is most commonly known for his outrageous and unpredictable stage antics, rocketing to stardom in the late 1960s with his band "The Stooges".

His latest album, “Post Pop Depression”, released in 2016, and produced by Josh Homme, a member of rock band Queens of the Stone Age, is his 17th studio album. It includes tracks such as the “Break Into Your Heart”, “Gardenia” and “German Days”.