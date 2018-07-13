Hungary’s first micro theater launched in Szimpla Kert

Bence Gaál

Budapest Micro, an independent theater company, has announced that it will start performing short dramas at the downtown ruin pub Szimpla Kert, in both English and Hungarian.

Budapest Micro presents a free micro drama (a short scene in a tiny space) at Szimpla Kert.

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, the company chose the name Micro because it performs scenes lasting no more than 15 minutes in tiny spaces. The members and themes of the pieces will change on a monthly basis. One session consists of scenes performed independently of each other, continuously for a total period of two hours.

Budapest Micro says the shows are free and “thereʼs no need to dress up.” According to the company, its goal is “to bring people from different walks of life together, including both Hungarians and foreigners, civilians and performing art professionals and, as a result, produce a melting pot of styles and viewpoints, a space for dialogue perpetuated by an openness to diversity and a common endeavor to unveil and interpret the world around us.”

The “micro dramas” will run in Szimpla Kert every Tuesday and Thursday between 5 and 7 p.m. During each performance period, five dramas will be performed in five different spaces.

Szimpla Kert, at Kazinczy utca 14 in Pest’s District 7, known as the “party district,” is famous as one of the first of the capital’s unique romkocsma (ruin pub) bars.