Hungary to attract more Bollywood productions

MTI – Econews

Hungary is close to sealing a film production deal with India that could bring more Bollywood projects to the country, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told state news wire MTI by phone from New Delhi.

Image: Shutterstock.com

The minister also highlighted that the two nations, both of which have extremely rich cultural and historic traditions, respect each other’s culture.

"Artistic cooperation between the two countries is also extremely important," Mr. Szijjártó added. "We have finalized the text of the film production agreement that will result in more Indian movies that ever before being filmed in Hungary. It is no accident that the Indian film industry is called Bollywood, because many compare it to the American film industry and it can most certainly compete with the American film industry when it comes to the number of movies produced."

He added that Indians like to visit the places they see in Indian films, noting that the number of Indian tourists who traveled to Hungary last year rose 25% to more than 50,000.