Hungary takes first intʼl Emmy Award

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Marina Gera won an International Emmy Award in the Best Performance by an Actress category at a ceremony in New York late Monday, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Jason Szenes /MTI/EPA

Gera won the award for her role in "Eternal Winter", directed by Attila Szász.

"Trezor", a TV film directed by Péter Bergendy, had been nominated for an International Emmy in the TV movie/mini-series category, but did not take the top prize.

It was the first time Hungarian productions were nominated for the award which was first presented by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) in 1973.

Hungaryʼs government commissioner for advancing the film industry Csaba Káel congratulated those involved in making "Eternal Winter" and said he hopes the acknowledgment will boost the prestige of television films.

This year, 44 nominations from 21 countries were made in eleven categories for the International Emmy Award.