Hungary celebrates end of V4 presidency with a free family day

Bence Gaál

Hungary ends its fifth term holding the rotating presidency of the Visegrád Four (V4) with free concerts and programs at MÜPA Budapest and Várkert Bazár on Saturday (June 30).

Entertainment from a previous Hungarian Visegrád Four celebration. V4 traditions and culture have been central elements of Hungaryʼs presidency. Photo: MTÜ

The programs, organized by the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ), will run from 10 a.m. at both venues, with free boat rides between MÜPA and Várkert Bazár all day, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Programs will include events for children and adults, ranging from puppet-shows and movies to classical and modern concerts. Guests will be able to sample culinary specialties from the V4 nations (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia) at both venues.

At Várkert Bazár, the celebrations will end with concerts by Mystery Gang and Heinz Gábor “Biga”, while the MÜPA Budapest (formerly the Palace of Arts) stage is set to host an operetta gala with stars from all four Visegrád countries. Guests who miss out on a place inside the building can watch a show by Andrea Rost and the National Philharmonics on a giant projector just outside MÜPA.

“One of the aims of the public events held during Hungary’s V4 presidency is to familiarize ourselves even more with the V4’s traditions and cultures, while another aim is to make families spend more time with each other, while they get memorable experiences at the capital’s key touristic locations,” says Zoltán Guller, director of MTÜ.

Krisztina Dóra Varju, a ministerial commissioner for Hungary’s V4 presidency says: “The Hungarian V4 presidency declared lifting the concept of the V4 out of the political-diplomatic toolbox, to make it accessible to the public and to tighten the relationship between the four countries, as an important goal. Therefore, we organized a number of social events during the last year.”

The celebration’s program is available (in Hungarian) at www.v4kozosen.hu.