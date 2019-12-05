Hungarian sparkling wine breaks into global top 10

Bence Gaál

Hungarian sparkling wine Hungaria Rosé Extra Dry was named one of the worldʼs top 10 sparkling wines at the Effervescents du Monde 2019 competition in France, in addition to taking home a gold medal, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Hungaria Rosé Extra Dry was the only drink among the 10 best entries which did not originate from Spain or France. This is the very first time a Hungarian entry broke into the top 10.

The competition itself took place in Dijon, with 564 sparkling wines from 22 countries participating. An international panel, consisting of more than 100 experts, analyzed the entries for three days, following strict guidelines. Apart from Hungaria Rosé Extra Dryʼs success, two more Hungarian sparkling wines were recognized. Both of them won a silver medal.

“We are incredibly happy to receive a recognition like this for our Hungaria Rosé Extra Dry sparkling wine, " adds András Csomay, brand manager of Hungaria. "This success can also greatly contribute to raising the profile and recognition of Hungarian sparkling wines and wines. Finally, the world of rosé sparkling wines is being taken seriously: their perception has changed a lot in recent years, and it is no wonder that they are now a prominent part of the whole sparkling wine market worldwide."