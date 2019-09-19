Hungarian novelʼs translation on U.S. National Book Awards longlist

BBJ

Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai’s novel “Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming” (“Báró Wenckheim hazatér” - translated from Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet) has been included on the longlist for translated literature, a category only launched last year, of the U.S. National Book Awards, The Associated Press reports.

László Krasznahorkai (photo: Lenke Szilágyi/Wikimedia Commons)

Others on the longlist are Pajtim Statovci’s “Crossing” (translated from Finnish by David Hackston), Vigdis Hjorth’s “Will and Testament” (translated from Norwegian by Charlotte Barslund), Khaled Khalifa’s “Death is Hard Work” (translated from Arabic by Leri Price), and Naja Marie Aidt’s memoir about the death of her son, “When Death Takes Something From You Give It Back: Carl’s Book” (translated from Danish by Denise Newman).

Longlists for poetry, non-fiction and fiction will be announced over the next three days. The lists will be narrowed down to five finalists on October 8, with the winners announced on November 20. The awards are presented by the National Book Foundation, The Associated Press adds.