Hungarian movie makes Best Foreign Film Oscar shortlist

BBJ

Hungarian drama "On Body and Soul" (Testről és lélekről), selected as the Hungarian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film for the 90th Academy Awards (Oscars) in March 2018, has made the December shortlist of nine films for the award.

A record 92 countries submitted a film for consideration for this yearʼs Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. From the December shortlist of nine, the final five nominees are scheduled to be announced on January 23, 2018.

Directed by Ildikó Enyedi and made with the support of the Hungarian National Film Fund, "On Body and Soul" has already won the Golden Bear in the main competition section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, where it also won the FIPRESCI Prize and the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.

In addition, Alexandra Borbély won the European Actress award at the European Film Awards for her performance in the film.

Previously, two Hungarian films have won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. In 1981, István Szabóʼs "Mephisto" was the first Hungarian film to win the award, while the Holocaust drama "Son of Saul," directed by László Nemes, won two years ago.