Hungarian fans pool cash to meet stars of ʼYou Rang, M’Lord?ʼ

Bence Gaál

More than 800 fans have collected HUF 7.118 million to finance the expenses of a meeting with stars of the popular 1990s BBC TV sitcom “You Rang M’Lord?” in Budapest on September 22.

The cast of the early 1990s British sitcom "You Rang, MʼLord?", written by Jimmy Perry and David Croft, the creators of Dadʼs Army, It Ainʼt Half Hot Mum and Hi-de-Hi!



The amount raised by the Hungarian fans has exceeded even the wildest expectations, but attendance will only be open for those who have contributed to the event’s organization, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Thanks to the efforts of the entirely crowd-funded event’s coordinators, a number of the show’s stars will take part. Cast members Susie Brann, Catherine Rabett, Amanda Bellamy, Michael Knowles, Jeffrey Holland, Perry Benson, and Su Pollard are all expected to visit Hungary this fall, the press release says.

“It is incredible to see the strength of this community, and that there are fans all over the country. We have collected more than twice as much as needed, and we received lots of other kinds of help as well,” said András Szijj, one of the coordinators.

Szijj also thanked Positive Communications and its PR campaign in support of the meeting, after which around 90% of the donations arrived, as well as fans who organized sightsseing tours and airport transfers. He also expressed gratitude toward comedy television channel Humor+ for becoming the event’s media partner and broadcasting reruns of the show.

At the time of writing, the Hungarian “You Rang, M’Lord?” fan group on Facebook had 20,846 members.