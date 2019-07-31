Hortobágy named among CNNʼs best spots for starry skies

BBJ

The Hortobágy National Park (186 km east of Budapest) has been named by CNN Travel among the best places where visitors can admire a spectacular night skies, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

A typical Hortobágy scene (Photo: Michal Hykel / Shutterstock.com)

CNN said the stars of the night skies were necessary for traditional Hungarian shepherds, who rely heavily on their knowledge of stars and constellations.

CNN also highlights Zselic Starry Sky Park (202 km southwest of Budapest), which it says is one of the best places in Europe to see the zodiacal light. The phenomenon can be seen best during spring and fall. You can follow a sky map or take a guide on a "star walk" program in Zselic, CNN says.