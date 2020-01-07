Herend porcelain exhibition opens in Ankara

MTI – Econews

An exhibition of pieces produced by Hungaryʼs Herend Porcelain Manufactory has opened in Ankara, Turkey, state news wire MTI reports.

Hungarian ambassador to Turkey Viktor Mátis opened the showcase of 216 decorated pieces in the capitalʼs Contemporary Arts Centre on Monday.

The Hungarian embassy organized the exhibition which was shown in a cultural center at the recently renovated tomb of the Turkish poet Gül Baba, in Budapest, until last September.

Herend had net revenue of HUF 4.6 billion in 2018, including HUF 3 bln in export sales, public records show.