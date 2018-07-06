Havadtoy exhibition at Ludwig Museum

Bence Gaál

A major exhibition featuring Hungarian artist Sam Havadtoy titled “Knight Move – Sam Havadtoy in New York” opens on Thursday (July 12) at the Ludwig Museum – Museum of Contemporary Art.

Sam Havadtoy: Repülős Mickey, 2017

The exhibition presents the New York years of Sam Havadtoy (real name Sámuel Havadtõy), when his art was impacted by his working relationships with the outstanding artists of the city in the 1970s and 1980s. Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Yoko Ono, and many others often involved Havadtoy, who had arrived as a young interior designer, in their art projects. In these collaborations, his creative vision, which became the basis of his later independent art career, increasingly gained significance.



The opening ceremony will take place at 6 p.m., with greetings by Ludwig Museum’s director Julia Fabényi, and Pietro Addis, director of the Villa Reale di Monza. The exhibition will run until September 2.