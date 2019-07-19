Gül Baba Cultural Center closes June with record visitors

BBJ

Visitor numbers are growing at the Tomb of Gül Baba, which was reopened for the public last October, and the surrounding Gül Baba Cultural Center, reaching 7,000 in June alone, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Tomb of Gül Baba (photo: Zoltán Pelle / Shutterstock.com)

The June number is twice as high as the average registered in previous months. While most visitors are Hungarian, some 40% of visitors come from abroad, especially Turkey.

The tomb of the 16th century Ottoman Bektashi dervish poet attributes its growing popularity to the special Herend porcelain exhibition which opened in June, as well as to its exotic, oriental character, and the fact that entry is free of charge. The temporary exhibition, open until the end of September, has been visited by a number of ambassadors, as well as by Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank.

Since the opening of the tomb last October, during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, there have been a number of free workshops and concerts organized by the center, as well as history classes which tell visitors about the times of Gül Baba and relations between the Hungarian and Turkish people.