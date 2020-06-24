Garmin MARQ® Collection

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

The rich selection - from simple running hours to extreme load multisport hours - already sets Garmin apart from the competition, but the real specialty is without a doubt the MARQ® series. There are more and more people who want to wear a watch that suits their individuality and social status in everyday life, actively try to spend their free time, and do not necessarily want to change their watch several times a day according to the current program.





Nowadays, the basic requirement is to have smart functions: a bluetooth connection with your Android or iOS phone, receiving smart notifications, a high degree of customizability of the watch. In addition to classic sports, it is also essential to follow and promote a healthy lifestyle. To this end, MARQ® monitors sleep and stress levels in addition to daily activity and heart rate monitoring. All this for up to 12 days on a single charge.

The MARQ® series gets its smartwatch function and sports capabilities from the current leading sports watch model, the Garmin fēnix® 6, but its design goes beyond any Garmin watch to date. The MARQ® family is in a special position that the otherwise full range of sports functionality - from running through triathlon, sailing, and skiing to golf - is not the first paragraph in the product specifications, as it is already the default for Garmin.

The real specialty of the MARQ® is the use of premium materials - titanium, sapphire, ceramic, carbon, jacquard-woven nylon, Italian vacchetta leather - as well as the unique, hand-assembled assembly with the help of Swiss masters.

The members of the Garmin MARQ® collection are the same in terms of basic technical features, smartwatch, and sports features, but luckily not everyone has to join the same club. Each member of the family tries to serve a special theme - if you like a hobby or a way of life - to the maximum.

The series includes MARQ® Golfer which is the only modern tool watch with smart features, more than 41,000 preloaded golf courses and the most advanced game-tracking data ever.

MARQ® Captain is the luxury modern tool watch that revels in routing the fleet. For the master tactician who delivers exceptional performance in any condition, there is no better fit.

MARQ® Captain: American Magic Edition shows your allegiance to the greatest sailing team on water. It is the only modern tool watch at the helm of technology, athletic performance, and tactical execution.

MARQ® Athlete tuned to separate you from your rivals. For competitors who demand the very best from themselves, there is no greater reward.

MARQ® Aviator champions the spirit of flight. With each takeoff, it shows where you’re headed. Along the way, it also shows you’ve arrived.

MARQ® Driver accelerates your passion for racing. Finally, there’s an instrument crafted for the one who always resides in the pole position.

MARQ® Adventurer compels you to push higher. So you can stand on top of the world with an extraordinary instrument, crafted to explore it.

MARQ® Commander prepares you to answer the call of duty. Finally, the operator who serves with honor and dignity has a watch that does, too.

In addition to the various extra services, the members of the MARQ® family also differ in terms of design, color scheme and strap, thanks to which everyone can really find a model that suits their individuality.

Garmin MARQ® is the perfect blend of full functionality and eye-catching design - without compromise.

