Full EAZWV membership granted to Debrecen Zoo

Bence Gaál

European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) and Species360 member Debrecen Zoo announced becoming a full member of the European Association of Zoo and Wildlife Veterinarians (EAZWV) organization, starting February 1, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Formed in 1996, EAZWV aims to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards amongst veterinarians specialized in captive or free-living wildlife, promote the exchange of knowledge and cooperation between members, and to contribute to the advancement of zoo and wildlife medicine by serving as a hub of knowledge and supporting further research, thus contributing to the health, welfare, and conservation of all wild animals in veterinary care.

The current membership of EAZWV includes some 500 zoo and wildlife vets working in a total of 40 countries, the press release says.

Full EAZWV membership means that Debrecen Zoo will have the opportunity to further enhance its work, including increased participation in conservation programs.