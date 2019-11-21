Food trucks sell record amount of street food in 2019

Bence Gaál

Food Truck Show Hungary Kft., a street food company that incorporates food trucks in Hungary, had a record year in 2019, with the company aiming to bring the European Street Food Awards competition to Hungary next year, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Food Truck Show Hungary had a total of 280 event days in 2019, with more than one million products sold and 250 food trucks available to the millions of visitors. The food truck business grew its revenue by 12% this year compared to 2018.

The most successful food trucks, such as Zing Burger, Smokey Monkies, and Happy Churros, have seen an average of 20-30% increase in revenues this year. The total turnover generated by street food merchants reached HUF 2 billion.

The most popular street food event of 2019 was the Andrássy út International Street Food Festival, where nearly HUF 100 million worth of food was sold by the trucks. Alongside street events, the catering business of the company has also seen an exponential growth. Twice as many chose food trucks instead of traditional catering this year, meaning more than 25,000 products sold to nearly 200,000 guests.

"We are proud that street food has been able to move from the street to events, and more and more people are choosing it as a catering option," Zoltán Vad-Horváth, president of the Hungarian Street Food Association and chief organizer of Food Truck Show. "In addition to international dishes, the demand for Hungarian cuisine is increasing, but the offerings could still be more diverse."