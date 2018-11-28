Foo Fighters joins list of Sziget headliners

Bence Gaál

Sziget’s organizers have announced that legendary rock band Foo Fighters will join Ed Sheeran on the list of next year’s Sziget headliners, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Foo Fighters (Photo by Raph_PH/Flickr)

The band, known for hits such as "The Pretender", is spearheading the freshly announced list, which also contains artists such as U.K. indy rock heavyweights Florence + The Machine, Grammy-winning alternative duo Twenty One Pilots, English pop rock band The 1975, and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

Preparations are well underway for the week-long event next August, with the organizers claiming that "year 27 is set to be Sziget’s biggest and best festival to date". Next year’s festival will be held between August 7 and 13.

Early bird tickets are now on sale starting at EUR 75. More information and the full list of performers is available at szigetfestival.com.