Foo Fighters join list of Sziget headliners

Bence Gaál

The organizers of the annual Sziget Festival in Budapest have announced that American rock band Foo Fighters will join English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on the list of next year’s Sziget headliners, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Foo Fighters (photo by Raph_PH/Flickr)

The band, known for hits such as "The Pretender," is spearheading the freshly announced list, which also contains artists such as U.K. indy rock heavyweights Florence + The Machine, Grammy-winning alternative duo Twenty One Pilots, English pop rock band The 1975, and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

Preparations are well underway for the week-long event next August, with the organizers claiming that "year 27 is set to be Sziget’s biggest and best festival to date." Next year’s festival will be held between August 7 and 13.

Early bird tickets and passes are now on sale starting at EUR 75 for one-day tickets. More information and the full list of performers is available at szigetfestival.com.