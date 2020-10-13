Ferris wheel dinner, Michelin-star home delivery announced by Costes Downtown

BBJ

The Michelin-starred Costes Downtown restaurant announced two unique gastronomic attractions: a special dinner in the cabins of the Budapest Ferris Wheel on October 17, and the launch of a new concept which completely reinterprets the concept of home delivery, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

At 7 p.m. on October 17, the wheel will become a restaurant, serving specialties available on the menu of Costes Downtown. The menu was put together by the chef of the Michelin-starred restaurant, Miguel Vieira.

Károly Gerendai, co-owner of Costes restaurants, noted that while the idea of a "ferris wheel restaurant" has come up in the past, the high utilization of the ferris wheel made the implementation impossible. However, due to the decline in tourism, there is now an opportunity to go ahead with the plan.

He also said that pandemic safety rules will also be met, as the cabins of the ferris wheel are completely separated from each other. A booth will be able to accommodate up to four people.

Michelin-star home delivery experience

"Unfortunately, the virus situation has not only zeroed the Ferris wheel traffic, but the number of restaurants has dropped significantly, so we had to close the Costes on Ráday utca, for example, and the Costes Downtown is now only open three days a week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday," said Gerendai. "But to avoid having to get rid of staff, we’re embarking on an innovative home delivery initiative that doesn’t simply bring food home, but conjures up a complete Michelin-starred dinner at home."

This means that guests can now invite the restaurant’s chefs and waiters to their own home to cook authentic Costes dishes. The guest may also participate in the process, but there will be no need to do the dishes after dinner as the invited staff will take care of every detail.

Online registration/booking is required for both the ferris wheel dinner and the Michelin-star home delivery experience at www.costesdowntown.hu or by phone at + 36209267837.