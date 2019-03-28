Father, daughter photograph nightlife 40 years apart

BBJ

Hungarian-born photographer Wanda Martin and her father Gábor Martin both took images of typical parties. Based in London, Wanda captured a series of pictures of the present post-subcultural East London scene, while her father Gábor snapped parties in the 1970s behind the Iron Curtain in Hungary.

Featured photo: wanda-martin.com

Although their works are more than four decades apart, they are both timeless and universal, according to an article on index.hu.

"These people and the parties echo the subcultures that our parents started as a rebellion against the political regimes and to give voice to their dissatisfaction," says Wanda. "The drive of the youth was always the same: forgetting about reality – work, everyday struggles – for some stolen hours and just having fun, dancing, drinking and falling in love, regardless of political regime."

"Beat music for us was an ecstatic experience; we could only imagine how things would be different in the Western countries based on what we would gather from the music," says her father, Gábor.

To see paired pictures by father and daughter, visit the website of wanda-martin.com.