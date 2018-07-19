ExperiDance opens World Junior Artistic Swimming Champs

Bence Gaál

Award-winning Budapest-based dance group ExperiDance opened the 16th FINA World Junior Artistic Swimming Championships on July 17 with a show centered around the young members of its Táncakadémia (Dance Academy).

The opportunity came after ExperiDance featured in the opening ceremony of last year’s FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, according to a press release.

This year’s performance revolved around the concept of the “next generation,” with the academy’s young dancers performing three scenes from their productions “Gypsies of Nagyida” and “One Thousand and One Years.” The presentation was performed on a stage next to a pool, where “mermaids” also entertained the audience.

Between the performed numbers, Lisa Schott, chair of the FINA Artistic Swimming Technical Committee, praised the organizers, describing the Danube Arena in Budapest as one of the most attractive aquatic venues worldwide.

Minister of State for Sports Tünde Szabó then officially opened the competition, which runs until Sunday.