Exotic Wine Travel to release book on Hungarian wine

Bence Gaál

Authors of wine platform Exotic Wine Travel Charine Tan and Matthew Horkey have announced their fourth book, which will focus on Hungarian wine, aiming to help independent travelers and wine lovers of all levels of expertise to experience the best wines of the country.

Photo: Hungarian Tourism Agency

Entitled "Discover Hungarian Wine: A Visitor-Friendly Guide", the book is already available for pre-order on Kickstarter. It will be released on Amazon next year, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The publication will include an introduction to Hungary’s six wine regions and 22 wine districts, familiarizing readers with their history, climate conditions, geographical features, key wine grapes, and styles. The authors will also shed light on the understanding and interpretation of Hungarian wine labels.

Other features include a pronunciation guide, wine recommendations, tasting notes, food pairings, and a list of recommended places to purchase Hungarian wines.

The book will also include additional insights from wine personalities such as Master of Wine Elizabeth Gabay and Hungarian wine writer Dániel Ercsey.

“The book will offer practical information that helps visitors to learn about Hungarian wine, shop for Hungarian wine, enjoy Hungarian wine, and most of all, feel empowered to explore Hungarian wine,” said Matthew Horkey.

Charine Tan added that, “The Exotic Wine Travel’s guidebooks are always written and designed with one goal in mind: to help wine lovers and travelers save time and money by helping them to skip or shorten the trial-and-error process of finding the wines they like. We always aim to produce a guidebook that we wished we had when we first visited a wine country."

Master sommelier and author John Szabo praised the book, saying, “Charine and Matthew are undoubtedly passionate about the subject and considering their frequent travels to lesser-known European regions, including Hungary, are uniquely positioned to report on what the country has to offer today.”