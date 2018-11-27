Europe’s fourth most beautiful Advent fair at the Basilica

BBJ

The annual Advent Fair opened again this year from November 23 at the St. Stephens’s Basilica for the eighth time in a row, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Favorites like mulled wine will be available at the fair.

This event is considered the fourth most beautiful Christmas fair on the Old Continent according to Europeans, the press release claims.

Besides the unique 3D light show projected on the facade of the Basilica, the spectacular and adventurous seasonal meeting point offers a free skating ring, special hand crafted items, local food and drink specialties until January 1. The fair will also host caterers who offer vegetarian, gluten free, diabetic, and vegan dishes.

The fair is an exceptional opportunity for those seeking to donate and help those in need. The Hungarian Interchurch Aid has been a partner of the event for seven years. This year, many activists, diplomats and celebrities have joined a campaign to bake thousands of gingerbread hearts at the fair’s bakery to raise funds for charity.

In the public poll of the European Best Destinations, the Advent Fair at the Basilica was again listed amongst the top 20 nominees of best destinations (the only Hungarian event to make the list) and might even win a trophy this year, the press release said.