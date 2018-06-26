Erwin Wurm exhibition to open at Ludwig Museum

Bence Gaál

Austrian artist Erwin Wurm’s exhibition entitled “One-Minute Works. Sculpture as Program” will open on Thursday, July 5, in the Ludwig Museum of Contemporary Art, located at Müpa Budapest.

Photo Studio Erwin Wurm © VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2017.



“His works do not follow the traditional expectations of the genre; whatʼs more, the artist attempts to fundamentally rethink sculpture,” the museum says in its promotion of the exhibition. “With his works, Erwin Wurm asks what happens to everyday objects when they are deprived of their function and, by transforming them, he presents them in a way that makes the viewer part of a true artistic performance, liberating him or her from his or her passive ‘art consumer’ position.”

The opening takes place at 6 p.m. on July 5 in the museum’s first-floor Glass Hall. The program will start with words of greeting from the Ludwig Museum’s director Julia Fabényi and opening remarks by Austrian art historian Christa Steinle.

The exhibition will be open to the public between July 6 and September 23. Registration is required to attend the launch at rothman.gabriella@ludwigmuseum.hu.