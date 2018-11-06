ELTE Media, OSF announce Budapest storytelling contest

BBJ

The ELTE BTK Department of Media and Communication and the Open Society Foundations are organizing a verbal and visual storytelling contest entitled "Lost and Found in Budapest," with entry open to young people from abroad aged 18-35 studying or living in the Hungarian capital.

To participate, applicants need only fill out the application form and submit their essay or photo about Hungaryʼs capital by November 28, 2018, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The best essays and photos will be exhibited in December.



The eventʼs jury is composed of professionals such as photographer Éva Szombat, art historian Kata Oltai, and journalist and photographer Péter Szűcs.

The most interesting works will be awarded a special Polaroid camera and products by the coolest Hungarian designers at the award ceremony, party and exhibition in December.

Further information and the application form are available at the contestʼs website.