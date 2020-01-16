CTP, ARC to hold mural art design contest

BBJ

Commercial real estate developer and manager CTP, with the support of ARC, is looking for the best artwork within the framework of Hungary’s biggest mural art design contest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The winning artwork will cover a surface area of 4,500 sqm on a wall of a building at an industrial property at Biatorbágy, near motorway M1 and main road 1. Organizers await applications until March 9.

Besides the winning entry, 13 designers selected by the competitionʼs jury and an additional entry, receiving the most public votes, will also receive an award.

The winning entry, besides providing exposure to the artist via decorating the aforementioned location, will receive an award of HUF 1 million. The total value of prizes offered amounts to HUF 4.1 mln.

Registration is possible through arcmagazin.hu.