Conference to discuss role of media in Russia-Europe relations

BBJ

In the latest of an international series, a conference entitled “Russia and Europe: Topical Issues of Contemporary International Journalism” will be held in Budapest on October 5, organized by International Affairs magazine with the support of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Media (Rospechat) of the Russian Federation.

The main goal of the sixth annual international conference is to cover issues of interaction between Russian and European media. Topics to be discussed in Budapest include: “Russia-Europe Relations: is a ʼResetʼ Possible? Role of the Media,” “Revival of Neo-Nazism: Analysis of Media Technologies Used by Interested Parties. Creating a Counterstrategy,” and “Media of Russia and Europe. View from the Inside,” according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The official opening will be performed by Vladimir Sergeev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Hungary; Tatiana Naumova, deputy head of Rospechat; Armen Oganesyan, editor-in-chief of International Affairs magazine; and Ján Čarnogurský, former Prime Minister of Slovakia (1991-1992) and chairman of the Slovak-Russian association.

“In the era of rapid growth of information and communication technologies, the media have an important role in the common efforts of improving the situation in Europe and worldwide,” said Oganesyan, chairman of the conference. “Today, if we want to have peace on the European continent, there exists no alternative other than dialogue on different levels,” he added.

As with previous years, the list of speakers and participants is drawn from the management of international media companies, politicians, diplomats, and political and media scientists.

The inaugural conference took place in November 2011 in Paris. Since then it has been held in Berlin (October 2012), Vienna (October 2014), San Marino (October 2015), and Bratislava (September 2016).