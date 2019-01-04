Comic Bill Burr live in Budapest next week

BBJ

American stand-up comedian and actor Bill Burr comes to Budapest next Wednesday, January 9, to perform live at the Budapest Congress Center (Budapest Kongresszusi Központ), according to billburr.com.

Burr, who celebrated his 50th birthday last year, is billed as one of the most famous comedic voices of his generation, achieving success in TV and film as well as on the live stage.

Burr sells out theaters internationally. He does a couple of hundred live shows a year and hosts a podcast each week called “The Monday Morning Podcast.” He plays Patrick Kuby in the hit crime drama “Breaking Bad,” and can currently be seen in the Hugh Jackman film, “The Front Runner.” His upcoming show in Budapest will be his first in Hungary.

Tickets are available at this website.