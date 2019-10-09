CNN names Hortobágy among top 20 beautiful places in Europe

Bence Gaál

Global news network CNN has published a list of the 20 most beautiful places in Europe, which includes Hortobágy National Park in Hungary, joining the illustrious company of places like Zagori in Greece, and the Yorkshire Dales in England.

Image: Shutterstock.com

CNN notes that Hortobágy, the first Hungarian national park, is particularly optimal for stargazing due to both its low population density and lack of light pollution. The area has been an International Dark Sky Park since 2011.

The 82,000-hectare national park, known for its iconic nine-arch bridge spanning the Hortobágy river (pictured), has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999. The park, with its typical "Puszta" landscape, is home to animals such as water buffalo, cranes, grey cattle, and great bustards.

Further information about the park is available here.