Christmas market in Budapest eligible at Best in Europe vote

BBJ

After achieving 4th place last year, the Christmas fair in front of St. Stephenʼs Basilica in Budapest is eligible for voting as the only Hungarian market in this yearʼs Christmas market competition organized by European Best Destinations, the Budapest Business Journal has learned.

The famous 3D light show



The market at the Basilica opened its gates to visitors during the last weekend of November. Last yearʼs public vote saw the market climb from 9th to 4th place in European Best Destinationsʼ ranking, only missing out on the podium by falling 200 votes short of Vienna.

This yearʼs fair features huts offering contemporary crafts, hot Christmas drinks, and meals also for people with food allergies. Children can also ice skate on a community rink, while visitors can watch the unique 3D light painting show on the Basilica itself. Other programs include workshops, flash mobs, and shows by local theater and dance groups.

The voting for the best Christmas market is now open at the European Best Destinations website, and will run until December 10.

According to the website, European Best Destinations is a European organization based in Brussels developed to promote culture and tourism in Europe. In partnership with the participating tourism offices and the EDEN Network, it promotes a better understanding of the wealth, diversity and quality of European destinations.