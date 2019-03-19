Canadian films, maple syrup and more!

BBJ

To mark the “Month of the Francophonie”, the Embassy of Canada to Hungary in cooperation with the French Institute presents a one-day mini-retrospective featuring the most beloved movies of the well-known Canadian director Denys Arcand, on Saturday (March 23) at the French Institute, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal says.

Titles include “The Fall of the American Empire”, which is being screened in Hungary for the first time, and “The Barbarian Invasion”. Located in the French Institute, Café Dumas will offer special authentic Canadian specialties for the occasion.

The movies are in the original French with English and Hungarian subtitles. Entry is free, seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The “Month of the Francophonie” aims to promote dialogue, the French language and its cultural diversity.