Campus Festival gets European recognition

BBJ

The Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe (EFFE) initiative has named the Campus Festival in Debrecen one of the most popular festivals in Europe for the second time, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The 12th Campus Festival will host programs at more than 70 locations in Debrecenʼs Nagyerdő park this July 17-21.

According to Csaba Bakó, the festivalʼs PR head, this yearʼs lineup will feature international favorites including nu-metal pioneers Limp Bizkit, hip hop group Delinquent Habits, Alan Walker, Willy William, and Nora En Pure.

The list of Hungarian performers features rockers Tankcsapda, celebrating their 30th anniversary, Halott Pénz, Majka, Kowalsky meg a Vega, and many others. There will be more than 300 concerts by domestic performers, according to the press release.