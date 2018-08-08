Budapestʼs Sziget Fesztivál kicks off today

BBJ

Organizers of the 26th edition of Sziget Fesztivál, which starts today, are forecasting a record attendance of 500,000 visitors. Some HUF 8.6 billion has been spent on star entertainers like Kendrick Lamar, who will perform tonight.

During a press conference held yesterday, Tamás Kádár, on behalf of Sziget Fesztivál said that many more tickets have already been sold for the 2018 edition, compared to last year, news portal index.hu reported. He expects the number of visitors to exceed 500,000. Safety will be provided by a first-aid staff of 600 and 300 firefighters.

Kádár warned that tickets can be picked up only with ID card or passport. Besides personal identification, visitors are strongly recommended to bring water, as weather forecasts indicate high temperatures every day during the festival. The good news is that there will be several areas where partygoers will be allowed to take a swim in the Danube.

As for prices, food will cost on average HUF 2,000. For this, festivalgoers can have a gyros, hamburger menu or pasta meal. Canned beer will cost HUF 800, and draught beer HUF 550, while wines, cocktails and pálinka prices will be higher.

Ticket prices have come a long way since 1993, the first edition of Sziget. Back then, a day ticket cost HUF 300; four years later it was already HUF 700, and now it is HUF 23,900, a calculation by business site penzcentrum.hu shows.