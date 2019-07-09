Budapest Zoo hosts live evening jazz concerts

Judith Láng

The popular open-air evening concert series will be held once again this summer at Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden, every Wednesday until August 14. Performances start at 8.30 p.m. and, in the case of rain, will be held at the same time on the following day.

Photo by Sterling Images/Shutterstock.com

The concert tomorrow (July 10) is entitled “Woody and the Swing” and features the Kozma Orsi Quartet, who promise to take the audience back to 1960s New York. The star guest is András Kern, famed for dubbing the voice of Woody Allen in Hungarian.

Doors open at 7 p.m., thus allowing the public to look around the zoo. The concert itself will be held on the zoo’s Főtér (Main Square).

Tickets cost HUF 4,500 HUF and can be bought at the zoo or online at www.jegymester.hu.

Further concerts in the series include the Budapest Klezmer Band on July 17; Bernstein - The Jazz Side Story, featuring singers Nikoletta Szőke and Bálint Gájer, on July 24; Tamás Bényei and the Gramophonia Hot Jazz Orchestra on July 31; Malek Andi Soulistic on August 7; and closing the season, Júlia Karosi with songs of George Gershwin on August 14.