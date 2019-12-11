Budapest wins Best Christmas Market 2020

Bence Gaál

One of the largest Christmas markets in Budapest, called Advent Feast at the Basilica has been voted the Best Christmas Market 2020 at a poll organized by European Best Destinations.

Copyright: Advent Feast at the Basilica

Some 289,000 people from 116 countries cast their votes for their favorite Christmas market in Europe. Budapest proved to be the most popular, ahead of Vienna, and Gdansk.

The Advent Feast at the Basilica was already very popular among voters last year, coming in second behind the Christmas market in Tallinn, Estonia.

"In addition to being the most beautiful Christmas market in Europe, the Advent Feast at the Basilica deserves the title of Best Christmas market with the spirit of Christmas but also the title of Best eco-friendly Christmas market," European Best Destinations says.

The website highlighted the ice rink in front of the Basilica, mulled wine, traditional Hungarian cuisine, and the biggest 3D light show in Europe as some of the most attractive features of the Christmas market.