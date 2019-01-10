Budapest Photo Festival features David Lynch

BBJ

The Budapest Photo Festival, an annual city-wide exhibition series that is one of the biggest photography events in Hungary, opens with a real gem on February 28 in Műcsarnok (the Kunsthalle or Hall of Art), according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

One of David Lynchʼs works.

The opening exhibition will be dedicated to a living legend of American independent movie making, David Lynch. The collection, dubbed “Small Stories”, is a journey beyond reality. "Its atmosphere is created by the glow of invisible coherences, the surfacing of hidden feelings and the blossoming of an unleashed fantasy of the American way," the organizers say.

Visualizing anxiety and violence in an artistic and pop manner had a huge influence on both this series and Lynch’s overall work. During the time of the exhibition, there will also be a number of exclusive programs and guided tours by well-known experts, all organized by Műcsarnok.

The collection was originally made for the 2014 Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris. In Budapest, it will be open until June 2.