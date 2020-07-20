Budapest Marriott opens Liz and Chain Sky Lounge

Bence Gaál

For the first time in 25 years, the top floor of the Budapest Marriott Hotel is open to the public, with the Liz and Chain Sky Lounge offering guests a panoramic view of Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The brand new lounge presents guests an opportunity to admire the bridges of the Danube, the Parliament, the Buda Castle, the Basilica, the Citadel, and Gellért Hill with a cold drink in hand.

Besides the view, Liz and Chain Sky Lounge offers a range of á la carte snacks, cocktails, and a pleasant environment with mood-appropriate music for those looking for an after-work aperitif with colleagues, couples on a date, and friends celebrating a birthday.

Just as the Liz and Chain Bar, which opened next to the ground-floor hotel lobby last year, the lounge focuses on cocktails and gin tonics, so guests can expect a creative bar life with homemade concoctions, bitters, lots of experimentation and longer or shorter drinks tuned to the sunset. The lounge also offers a selection of champagnes for those looking for something lighter.

The venue can also be booked for more intimate, private events from Sundays to Wednesdays.

The Liz and Chain Sky Lounge opened last week and will remain open until the autumn season, from Thursdays to Saturdays, 5 p.m. to midnight.