Budapest Art Week ahead

BBJ

Budapest Art Week opens on April 9 as part of the Budapest Spring Festival, offering a number of exhibitions and a huge variety of programs for visitors, according to bpartweek.hu.

Visitors will have the chance to discover art in museums, exhibit halls, galleries and ateliers. During the six-day program institutions will operate longer opening hours and in new venues. Programs include an interactive walk in Vasarely Museum, guided tours in English at the Psychiatric Art Collection of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, a cellar-to-attic walk in Gizi Bajor’s former home and a guided tour with Dóra Maurer at Mai Manó House.

Detailed programs and ticket information are available at the website of Budapest Art Week.