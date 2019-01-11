Your cart

Bem cinema screens ‘Leaving Las Vegas’

 BBJ
 Friday, January 11, 2019, 11:30

Directed by Mike Figgis, and starring Nicolas Cage, “Leaving Las Vegas” is on the screen in Bem cinema with English audio and Hungarian subtitles on January 23 at 8:30 p.m., according to artmozi.hu.

Cage holding his Oscar. (Photo by FanBrNicolasCage/Flickr)

Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who has lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.

Originally released in 1995, the film represents the peak of Cageʼs career, as he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama as well as the Oscar for Best Actor.

Tickets to the move cost HUF 1,200 and are available at the website of tickettailor.com. 

 

 

