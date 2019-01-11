Bem cinema screens ‘Leaving Las Vegas’

Directed by Mike Figgis, and starring Nicolas Cage, “Leaving Las Vegas” is on the screen in Bem cinema with English audio and Hungarian subtitles on January 23 at 8:30 p.m., according to artmozi.hu.
Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who has lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.
Originally released in 1995, the film represents the peak of Cageʼs career, as he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama as well as the Oscar for Best Actor.
Tickets to the move cost HUF 1,200 and are available at the website of tickettailor.com.