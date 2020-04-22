Baths association submits renewal proposals

Nicholas Pongratz

The Hungarian Baths Association has developed a package of proposals for the restart of the bathing sector following the coronavirus epidemic.

The Széchenyi Medicinal Bath in Budapest is the largest medicinal bath in Europe, but the coronavirus has left it shuttered. (Photo by Geza Kurka Photos/Shutterstock.com)

That has now been submitted to the Hungarian Tourism Agency and two ministries in connection with the economic protection action plan, said László Attila Boros, president of the association, writes penzcentrum.hu.

Boros said that the Hungarian Baths Association, representing a sector employing 18,000 employees and generating nearly HUF 70 billion in turnover, welcomes the government’s measures so far. It agrees with the intention of the economic protection action plan announced on April 7, and will contribute professional proposals to the elaboration of the details.

In addition to the tourist agency, the proposals were sent to the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) and to Andrea Bártfai-Mager, Minister of National Assets, and Head of the Action Group for Economic Restart, penzcentrum.hu adds.