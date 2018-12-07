Balaton Sound reveals ’Phase One’ lineup

Bence Gaál

Organizers of Balaton Sound, one of Europeʼs biggest open-air electronic music festivals, have announced a long list of artists, including Marshmello and Armin van Buuren, who will perform at next yearʼs festival, which runs July 3-7, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Balaton Sound, the five-day, non-stop beach-themed music festival at Lake Balaton, has revealed its "Phase One" lineup. Platinum-selling Mellogang leader Marshmello and Armada label boss Armin van Buuren will be joined by stars such as DJ Snake, Paul Kalkbrenner, and the rapper Future.

Further information about the lineup, the artists and the festival is available at the eventʼs official website. Festival 72-hour Early Bird tickets will be available from noon (CET) on December 10.