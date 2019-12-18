Balaton Sound early bird VIP tickets now on sale

BBJ

Early bird VIP tickets for next yearʼs Balaton Sound are on sale until midday December 21, with the festival offering an extended range of services at four separate VIP zones at different stages, organizers tell the Budapest Business Journal.

Image: balatonsound.com

The festival will run between July 8-12 in Zamárdi at Lake Balaton.

The four separate VIP zones were introduced in 2019. One of them was a 1,000 sqm VIP beach with a cocktail bar and sunbeds with canopy. The area was connected to the main VIP tone with an overpass. Dreher Aréna at Balaton Sound also got its own VIP zone, and so did Elrow.

"The success of our new VIP concept was even larger than expected, which is proven by the fact that guests kept on buying ʼupgradeʼ tickets, in order to get into these venues," says Balaton Sound chief organizer Zoltán Fülöp.

Márk Lakatos, the designer of the VIP areas adds, "In 2020, we will evolve this success into an even more immersive experience via an even more carefully conceived design." He also says that there are plans to enhance the beach area and to add a "Monte-Carlo casino" feeling to the main VIP section in front of the grand stage. The Elrow VIPʼs jungle theme will be enhanced via the addition of a waterfall.

One of the festivalʼs new features for 2020 will be the pop-up fashion show, which will demonstrate the works of a new designer every day in a different location.

Norbert Lobenwein, co-founder of Balaton Sound said that next yearʼs artist lineup will feature the likes of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Kygo, Robin Schulz, Don Diablo, Jonas Blue, Salvatore Ganacci vagy Deborah De Luca

Lobenwein Norbert, a SOUND másik alapítója emlékeztetett: „Az idei SOUND igazán erős nevekkel jelentkezett nemrég: Európa legmenőbb vízparti fesztiválján fellép majd - mások mellett - Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Kygo, Robin Schulz, Don Diablo, Jonas Blue, Salvatore Ganacci vagy Deborah De Luca.”

Further information and tickets are available at balatonsound.hu.