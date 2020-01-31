Atenor ʼArt for Citiesʼ exhibition at Société Budapest

BBJ

Société Budapest will host an exhibition, sponsored by real estate development company Atenor, called "Art for Cities" by Belgian lawyer turned photographer Benoit Feron featuring street art from Brussels, Luxembourg, Paris, Lisbon, Düsseldorf, Warsaw, Budapest, and Bucharest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal

One of Feronʼs Budapest photographs.

The Atenor "Art for Cities" exhibition features a journey across eight European cities , from the viewpoint of Benoit Feron, who places the photos into an urban context, with all photos featuring not only aa text that describes its origin and its environment. The photos do not only show urban neighborhoods in their present states, but also imagine how they will look like in the future, according to the press release.

Benoit Feron is a recognized Belgian photographer, who has published several books and works, which have been widely exhibited in Belgium and France. He has also won a number of prizes, including the best photograph award at the exhibition "L’Art pour l’Accueil".

As a European urban actor, Atenor says that it wishes to build interest in street art and reveal its beauties throughout Europe, often overlooked or misinterpreted by the urban population. The company says that taking part in the evolution of cities, breathing life into neighborhoods, enlivening and transforming abandoning spaces are all parts of its mission.

To realize this mission, the company joined forces with Feron, who traveled around major European cities in which Atenor is present. The exhibition itself has been traveling across Europe, showcasing the fruits of this cooperation. Budapest is the second station of the tour, after Brussels.

In Hungary, the exhibition is hosted by Société Budapest, (Sas utca 15, District V), where the photos could be seen until February 29.

Luxembourg, Paris, Lisbon, Warsaw, and Bucharest will also host the exhibition throughout the year, the press release says.