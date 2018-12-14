Aria Hotel offers alternative to cliché Christmas music

BBJ

Within the framework of an Aria Hotel Budapest initiative, several U.S. jazz stars, and well-known Hungarian musicians have compiled their own favorite Christmas songs as an alternative to clichés, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Dave Liebman

Apart from local star singers Andrea Rost and Magdolna Rúzsa, the hotelʼs musical curators, and pianst Gergely Bogányi, also affiliated with the hotel, this yearʼs initiative involves U.S. trombone player Randy Brecker, star saxophonist Dave Liebman, jazz drummer Peter Erskine, as well as local acts Eszter Váczi, Bea Palya, Punnany Massif, BUSH, the Lóci játszik band, and Ádám György. The favorite Christmas music of these artists can now be found on Spotify, in the form of playlists.

"Holidays mean something else for everyone, so we honestly hope we may win a perspective, and offer something really exciting, leaving the most well-known traditional Christmas sounds behind," says percussionist Kornél Magyar, the Aria Hotelʼs musical director, who was the one who requested the artists to compile the playlists.

Apart from Spotify, the unique playlists can be heard in the hotelʼs Satchmoʼs Library and Bar and via the hotelʼs social media sites.