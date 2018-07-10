Aria Hotel Budapest takes gastronomy into own hands

Bence Gaál

Aria Hotel Budapest, a five-star luxury hotel and spa in the center of the capital, has brought in its own experts to handle dining, after a one-and-a-half-year cooperation with the Gerbeaud Group.

Péter Gózon (left) and Richárd Mihály, bar managers at the Aria Hotelʼs High Note SkyBar.

The hotel hopes to transfer the successful concept used in its High Note SkyBar to create its own fine dining experience. The core idea is using creative pairings of cocktails and meals. The staff responsible for the implementation is Hungarian, including a number with international experience.

“We are very glad about getting help from one of the best teams in the country, Gerbeaud Gastronomy, to conceive the restaurant concept of Aria Hotel Budapest,” hotel director Zoltán Kecskeméthy said in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. “Today, we have a serious team, and we will continue work on making the hotel’s restaurant a beloved meeting spot of both domestic and international guests.”

The department will be led by Tibor Baán, who has returned from Thailand, with Csaba Pálfi as his deputy. Olga Katona will serve as assistant food and beverage director. Chef Gergely Kövér and confectioner Zsuzsa Szabó will be helped by bar managers Péter Gózon, ambassador of one of Hungary’s most popular alcohol brands, and Richárd Mihály, known for his non-alcoholic drink and food pairings in the Michelin Star-winning Costes restaurant.

“The trade can be taught, but the personality is unique. Style, humility, and the ability to improve are the keys to professional success,” said Mihály.