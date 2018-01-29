Arctic Monkeys performing at Hungaryʼs Sziget Festival

BBJ

The organizers of the annual Sziget Festival have announced a new batch of confirmed performers at this yearʼs event. This summer day tickets start at EUR 65, and three, five and seven-day tickets will also be available.

In a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, Sziget announced that the Arctic Monkeys will join its 26th edition in Budapest in 2018. The indie band is another huge headline addition to the multi award-winning festival, which will see worldwide superstars –including Kendrick Lamar, Mumford & Sons, Kygo, Liam Gallagher, Bastille, MØ and many more already announced – perform to hundreds of thousands.

Sziget is one of Europeʼs largest music and arts festivals. Taking place on Budapestʼs Óbudai-sziget (transformed into the "Island of Freedom" every August), the festival welcomes what it calls "Szitizens" from more than 100 nations to come together and celebrate all forms of culture, races, tastes and interests in one place.

Celebrated and awarded for its musical offerings, Sziget took home the award for "Line-Up of the Year" at the European Festival Awards 2017 for the second year running. Sziget was judged against ten of the best festivals including Glastonbury, Roskilde and Lollapalooza, in a category compiled by experts and voted for by the public.

An updated list of the 2018 Sziget Festival performers and ticket prices is available online.