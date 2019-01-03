Ádám Urbán’s exhibition ‘Chance’ in Capa Center

BBJ

The Robert Capa Contemporary Photography Center is showcasing works by photographer Ádám Urbán taken in Aszód Juvenile Detention Center, according to the centerʼs official website.

Photo by Ádám Urbán

Following the steps of his photographer father, Urbán documents life behind the gates of the center, displaying the different styles of two generations on the same subject.

"The Aszód Juvenile Detention Center is a special place: living here temporarily is both a punishment and an indispensable help for the inmates. Once you have visited there, you will surely not forget," Urbán said. His father photographed the center in 1973.

The exhibition is on display until January 28 at the Robert Capa Contemporary Photography Center (Budapest, Nagymező u. 8, 1065). The admission fee for adults is HUF 1,500.