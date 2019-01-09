7th Budapest Fish Festival moves close to the river

BBJ

The seventh Budapest Fish Festival is going to take place close to Eötvös Loránd University next to river Danube on February 16-17, the Facebook site of the event says.

Fried bream (Photo: Facebook)

The festival offers, among other things, fish from the main rivers of Hungary, the Danube and the Tisza, and from lakes Balaton, Tisza, Fertő and Velence.

The aim of the festival is to boost Hungarian fish consumption and strengthen the culture of Hungarian gastronomy. Heated tents, concerts, an amusement park, aquariums, adventure fishing, giant barbecue and thousands of seats await visitors.

This year’s festival will present bream as its main fish.