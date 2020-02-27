43rd Hungexpo Travel and Boat Show starts

Judith Láng

The 43 Hungexpo Travel and Boat Show starts today and runs until March 1. This year, more than 250 exhibitors will promote their destinations and products, with 20 countries represented. The international guest of honor will be Italy, and from Hungary it will be the city of Eger and its surroundings.

Italy will be the International guest of honor. Photo by prochasson frederic/Shutterstock.com

Visitors can discover new offers and trends, and get inspiration for their travel plans. The Africa Expo and Fair will be present this year again.

One of the central programs will be the Active Island, which features biking, walking tours and boating pleasures.

Italy will feature its various regions, including some of the less well-known parts, the culinary delights of their country and last, but not least, the arts and culture of the country.

The boat show will be bigger than ever, covering 7,100 sqm. The ticket price is HUF 5,500. Those with a student card will be able to gain free entry on Friday (February 28).